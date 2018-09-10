Speech to Text for 5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend. that's as more than two hundred people turned out for a memorial atv charity ride. ' the mid-american air center hosted the 5th annual kyle ride this weekend. its an event that honors the life of kyle andrews. andrews lost his life in 2014 in a car accident. friends of andrews put together this atv ride to honor his memory. they also use it to raise money for three scholarships. each scholarship is a thousand dollars and goes to students in area schools. coordinators say this event has almost doubled in size each year. "its unbelievable. my heart is exploding right now with the amount of money we're raising for this and keeping kyles name alive through those scholarships, it's just unspeakable." next year... organizers say they hope to start a fourth scholarship with the donations raised. if you would like to donate towards the scholarship we have information on our website... wthtiv.com. happening tomorrow... all over the country people will be spreading awareness