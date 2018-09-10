Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Kyle Andrews had a passion for being outdoors riding ATV’s but in 2014 Andrews lost his life at the age of thirty-one. It’s a day that Andrews sister Amanda Clark knows to vividly.

Posted: Mon Sep 10 06:42:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 06:42:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend. that's as more than two hundred people turned out for a memorial atv charity ride. ' the mid-american air center hosted the 5th annual kyle ride this weekend. its an event that honors the life of kyle andrews. andrews lost his life in 2014 in a car accident. friends of andrews put together this atv ride to honor his memory. they also use it to raise money for three scholarships. each scholarship is a thousand dollars and goes to students in area schools. coordinators say this event has almost doubled in size each year. "its unbelievable. my heart is exploding right now with the amount of money we're raising for this and keeping kyles name alive through those scholarships, it's just unspeakable." next year... organizers say they hope to start a fourth scholarship with the donations raised. if you would like to donate towards the scholarship we have information on our website... wthtiv.com. happening tomorrow... all over the country people will be spreading awareness
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

Image

Smart car filled with supplies at pet adoption event

Image

Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness

Image

Three arrested for attempted copper theft

Image

OLLI at ISU

Image

Two local colleges receive high rankings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex