Speech to Text for Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

in their suits for running shoes today. that's as they competed in the corporate olympics. news 10 was one of the teams competing. our very own eric stidman ran the 5-k and came in second place. the olympic event was hosted by "camp navigate." it offers educational programs to area kids. organizers say they want children to learn about healthy habits and lifestyles. "we believe that healthy habits are a great way to create better leaders. so if you're stressed if you're overworked the best thing we know we can do is to always find time for ourselves." team "sycamore engineering" finished second overall... and "common grounds cross fit and yoga" earned first place. all of the money raised today is going to help fund camp navigate programs. a priest with ties to the wabash valley has