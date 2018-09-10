Speech to Text for Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness

community refused to let the rain stop them from shining a light on a serious problem. runners laced-up for a 5-k to remember lives lost to suicide and prevent future deaths. "ultimately he didn't get the help he needed. this is something i feel i can help him and honor him." news 10's garrett brown was at the race. that story is new for you on nightwatch. according to the cdc nearly forty-five thousand americans over the age of ten died by suicide in 2016. it's a number that sadly continues to rise each year. that's why people from all over vincennes took to the streets saturday morning. all raising awareness to this growing issue. kimmel park in vincennes had quite the crowd despite the rain. that's as members of the community gathered to run. each person running for a common cause. "im running it for a close family friend. its for tucker lewis. i grew up with him and his family my whole life and ultimately he didn't get the help he needed." everyone there was taking part in the suicide prevention 5k. its an event put on by good samaritan hospital along with other local sponsors. this is the first year for the 5k but the group has been doing what they can to raise awareness for years. "about three years ago we decided we wanted to bring awareness to suicide in this community 2 recently released numbers show more hoosiers