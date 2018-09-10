Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness

According to the CDC, nearly 45,000 Americans over the age of ten died by suicide in 2016. It's a number that sadly continues to rise each year. That's why people from all over Vincennes took to the streets Saturday morning. Including Toni Murrell who was running for someone close that she knew.

Posted: Mon Sep 10 06:13:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 06:13:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community refused to let the rain stop them from shining a light on a serious problem. runners laced-up for a 5-k to remember lives lost to suicide and prevent future deaths. "ultimately he didn't get the help he needed. this is something i feel i can help him and honor him." news 10's garrett brown was at the race. that story is new for you on nightwatch. according to the cdc nearly forty-five thousand americans over the age of ten died by suicide in 2016. it's a number that sadly continues to rise each year. that's why people from all over vincennes took to the streets saturday morning. all raising awareness to this growing issue. kimmel park in vincennes had quite the crowd despite the rain. that's as members of the community gathered to run. each person running for a common cause. "im running it for a close family friend. its for tucker lewis. i grew up with him and his family my whole life and ultimately he didn't get the help he needed." everyone there was taking part in the suicide prevention 5k. its an event put on by good samaritan hospital along with other local sponsors. this is the first year for the 5k but the group has been doing what they can to raise awareness for years. "about three years ago we decided we wanted to bring awareness to suicide in this community 2 recently released numbers show more hoosiers
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

Image

Smart car filled with supplies at pet adoption event

Image

Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness

Image

Three arrested for attempted copper theft

Image

OLLI at ISU

Image

Two local colleges receive high rankings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex