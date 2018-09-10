Clear
Three arrested for attempted copper theft

The Vermillion County Sheriff says three men tried to steal copper from a business.

county... the vermillion county sheriff says three men tried to steal copper from a business. now they're in jail. charles chapman junior... richard rogers... and robert weger were arrested for theft... tresspassing and vandalism thursday night. the sheriff says recently installed surveillence "equipment" at white construction allowed deputies to catch the men as they loaded a truck with copper. the men are being held in the vermillion county jail.
Very nice days ahead.
