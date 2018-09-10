Clear
Fall membership

the osher lifelong learning institute at indiana state university is geared towards its members, age 50 and older. as a way to thank our members, we are offering one free course from the list below marked with an to members. to take advantage of this benefit call the olli at isu office at 812-237-9040. topics include: mass media and politics documenting "america" true crime wabash river the indigenous people of the amazon & their contributions to modern medicine tibet: turnings & transitions a look at german culture the mysteries of amelia peabody emerson supreme court enduring myths of homer's odyssey from homeland to newland: little syria in terre haute, indiana, 1904- 1940 cost is $20 for fall membership or $40 for annual membership.
