Speech to Text for Two local colleges receive high rankings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ranks two local colleges high on the list for education. first -- rose-hulman institute of technology once again leads -- u.s. news and world report's best colleges rankings. that's for america's top engineering school that's focused on bachelor's -- and master's-level education. this marks the 20th consecutive year that rose-hulman has ranked tops... for undergraduate engineering. [502]smwc ranks-vo and more good news -- st. mary of the woods college is ranked at number 21. that's among the best regional colleges in the midwest. the college also shows up -- in the best value category. that's also according "to the u-s news and world report's" "20-19" rankings. th year's rankings included reviews of more than one thousand schools. [503]il olney college rankings-vo meanwhile -- olney central college has earned the top