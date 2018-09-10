Clear
Two local colleges receive high rankings

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology tops for 20th consecutive year!

ranks two local colleges high on the list for education. first -- rose-hulman institute of technology once again leads -- u.s. news and world report's best colleges rankings. that's for america's top engineering school that's focused on bachelor's -- and master's-level education. this marks the 20th consecutive year that rose-hulman has ranked tops... for undergraduate engineering. [502]smwc ranks-vo and more good news -- st. mary of the woods college is ranked at number 21. that's among the best regional colleges in the midwest. the college also shows up -- in the best value category. that's also according "to the u-s news and world report's" "20-19" rankings. th year's rankings included reviews of more than one thousand schools. [503]il olney college rankings-vo meanwhile -- olney central college has earned the top
