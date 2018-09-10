Clear
Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 73° Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 56° Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Still nice. High: 76° Detailed Forecast: After a very wet weekend, high pressure will now start gliding into the area. This will clear out the sky and bring several days with below normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into the low-80s. For the most part, this will be a very nice change. Enjoy. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

