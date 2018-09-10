Speech to Text for After a very wet weekend, high pressure will now start gliding into the area.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 73° Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 56° Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Still nice. High: 76° Detailed Forecast: After a very wet weekend, high pressure will now start gliding into the area. This will clear out the sky and bring several days with below normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into the low-80s. For the most part, this will be a very nice change. Enjoy.