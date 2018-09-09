Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Sep 09 20:42:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 09 20:42:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

patchy areas of rain and cloudy conditions will stick around tonight. temperatures will drop to a chilly low in the mid 50's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's with partly cloudy skies. expect warmer conditions because of some sunlight throughout the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 50's and partly cloudy skies will continue. an indiana state sycamore makes his n-f-l debut tonight.. cloudy conditions will stick around tonight. temperatures will drop to a chilly low in the mid 50's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's with partly cloudy skies. expect warmer conditions because of some sunlight throughout the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 50's and partly cloudy skies will continue. cloudy conditions will stick around tonight. temperatures will drop to a chilly low in the mid 50's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's with partly cloudy skies. expect warmer conditions because of some sunlight throughout the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 50's and partly cloudy skies will continue. cloudy conditions will stick around tonight. temperatures will drop to a chilly low in the mid 50's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's with partly cloudy skies. expect warmer conditions because of some sunlight throughout the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 50's and partly cloudy skies will continue. an indiana state sycamore makes cloudy conditions will stick around tonight. temperatures will drop to a chilly low in the mid 50's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's with partly cloudy skies. expect warmer conditions because of some sunlight throughout the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 50's and partly cloudy skies will continue.
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Rain on the way out for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South wins Invite

Image

Rose loses to Rhodes

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex