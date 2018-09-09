Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

overall the rain is slowing down. day time highs still cooler than average at 63. then tonight we'll hang onto a few lingering showers, but we get drier as the night goes on. overnight lows dropping to 53. overnight lows dropping to 53. tomorrow the sunshine returns. partly sunny and warmer, with day time highs at 72. about a dozen large wildfires are burning in california. the state's firefighting agency -- cal fire -- says it is running out of money -- in the middle of a busy fire season. today expect to hang onto a few more rain showers, but overall the rain is slowing down. day time highs still cooler than average at 63. then tonight we'll hang onto a few lingering showers, but we get drier as the night goes on. overnight lows dropping to 53. tomorrow the sunshine returns. partly sunny and warmer, with day time highs at 72. about a dozen large wildfires are burning