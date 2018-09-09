Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Cooler and cloudy before sunshine and warmth tomorrow.

Posted: Sun Sep 09 08:24:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 09 08:24:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

overall the rain is slowing down. day time highs still cooler than average at 63. then tonight we'll hang onto a few lingering showers, but we get drier as the night goes on. overnight lows dropping to 53. overnight lows dropping to 53. tomorrow the sunshine returns. partly sunny and warmer, with day time highs at 72. about a dozen large wildfires are burning in california. the state's firefighting agency -- cal fire -- says it is running out of money -- in the middle of a busy fire season. today expect to hang onto a few more rain showers, but overall the rain is slowing down. day time highs still cooler than average at 63. then tonight we'll hang onto a few lingering showers, but we get drier as the night goes on. overnight lows dropping to 53. tomorrow the sunshine returns. partly sunny and warmer, with day time highs at 72. about a dozen large wildfires are burning
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

