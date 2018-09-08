Speech to Text for South wins Invite

braves invitational.. we head to their third match of the day.. against evansville memorial.. south star canaan sellers makes quick work at one singles.. he's up at the net and just knocks it away for the point.. at 2 singles.. it's aaron gentry for the braves.. a nice serve gives him an easy return to win the match.. south wins it 4-1 .. the home team crowned champions of the braves invitational.. that's it for sports. we're going to take