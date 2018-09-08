Clear

Rose loses to Rhodes

Engineers fall 43-19.

Posted: Sat Sep 08 21:01:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 08 21:01:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

tough test against the defending national champions.. and it didn't go well .. so tonight.. the engineers looking to get some wins rolling .. rose-hulman hosts rhodes college in the rain tonight.. lynx threatening early.. p.j. settles running endzone.. caleb brown stuffs him at the goalline.. 4th and goal now.. q-b run again.. stuffed by john kirby .. turnover.. 2nd quarter.. 4th down.. andrew dion deep to jake zimmerman .. touchdown engineers .. but there was nothing the zimmerman .. touchdown engineers .. but there was nothing the engineers could do to stop rhodes after that.. engineers .. but there was nothing the engineers could do to stop rhodes after that.. rose-hulman drops to 0-2 on the season with a 43-19 loss to the lynx. [e9]isu vs central michigan vball-vo indiana state volleyball continues the sycamore invitational with
