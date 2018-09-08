Clear
News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Heavy rainfall heading in this weekend.

Posted: Sat Sep 08 07:22:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 08 07:22:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

flash flooding will be the big concern this weekend, as we're looking at heavy rainfall these next few days. temperatures in the upper 60's today, and it will be breezy. tonight the low drops to 59 but the showers continue. breezy again, with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. tomorrow, expect more rain, but continuing to cool off, with highs at 64.
Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

