Segment 3, Week 4

honored their best hoops player ever.... meyers leonard was back in his hometown tonight as robinson retired his number 32 basketball jersey, before the maroons football game... the seven- footer helped robinson win the 2010.....2a illinois state championship.... he then went on to the university of illinois for two years, before being taken 11th overall in the 2012 nba draft by the trail blazers... leonard has spent his entire six year nba career in portland.... but he says having his jersey retired at robinson is special to him, because that's where it all started ... extremely blessed and honored to have my jersey retired by my high school. very special feeling. growing up in this community. so many people looked after me, cared about me. not only followed our state championship run. then i went to illinois and they followed me there. just finished my sixth year with trail blazers . they continue to follow me. the maroons were looking to pick up their first win of the season with meyers leonard in attendance ....robinson entertained flora.... opening kickoff trickery from the maroons as landon roy takes the reverse out to the 40 before being taken down...i like when the coaches go into their bag of tricks... 2nd qtr & flora is knocking on the door. quinten smith down the field finds cole young in the corner of the endzone. wolves take a 6-0 lead robinson looking to answer on the ground as tyler beard busts this 23 yard run down the sideline into flora territory robinson gets their first win of the season, 24-12 over flora.... we'vegot a pretty good border battle tonight as south vermillion and marshall meet for the first time ever on the gridiron.. marshall fans excited as the 2-1 wildcats visit the 3-0 lions.. 2nd quarter.. marshall driving.. jacob shaffner to jake tharp.. first down marshall.. later in drive .. shaffner fakes handoff and keeps it.. touchdown.. 8-7 marhsall.. 4th quarter.. same score.. south vermillion fumbles snap.. marshall recover.. the lions stay unbeaten in a recover.. the lions stay unbeaten in a close ball game tonight.. marshall takes down south vee in their first meeting.. 8-7 the final.. casey-westfield looks for its first win of the season, warriors go on the road to newton.. 3rd quarter.. connor bierman first down.. eagles driving .. next play.. aaron buttery gets newton into redzone.. next play.. aaron buttery gets newton into redzone.. later.. beirman touchdown.. newton puts it away on that drive and the eagles take care of business.. warriors drop another one drive and the eagles take care of business.. warriors drop another one tonight.. 21-7 to newton. its time now for our sports 10 spirit award for week three... marshall th south th north next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... terre haute south's javine crowley and cameron rivera terre haute south's javine crowley and cameron rivera terre haute south's javine next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... terre haute south's javine crowley and cameron rivera with a big pop on kickoff coverage.. matt berkley hits our news 10 camera.. our subway play of the night.... sullivan wide night.... sullivan wide receiver kyle vernelson.. awesome diving catch. the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... stars of the night... northview qb - trey shaw - 244 passing - 5 tds, 35 rushin north central - dawson basinger - 182 rushing - 2 tds, 42 yard fumble return td newton rb - connor bierman 117 rushing, 2 tds sullivan - jake skinner - 119 rushing- 2 td, 31 receiving - td, int th south - jase dressler -