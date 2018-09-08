Speech to Text for Segment 2, Week 4

week that they appear to be the team to beat in the wic .. the knights pounded the two-time defending conference champs sullivan.... northview hits the road this week for a wic game at west vigo.. 1st quarter.. dane andrews drops to pass.. ilias gordon sack.. later.. northview football.. trey shaw slips away from the defense for a big gain.. then.. shaw rolls out.. trevor cook touchdown catch.. cook 3 touchdowns in game.. two score game.. two score northview lead.. 2nd quarter.. andrews to matt berkley for a big gain .. redzone.. but west vigo can't convert.. andrews rejected on sneak.. reis spradley sack.. andrews rejected on sneak.. reis spradley sack.. northview rolling to another big win tonight.. trey shaw with a huge game.. 5 passing touchdowns for the knights' qb.. northview continues to put the conference on notice. west vigo falls 42-0. sullivan with a home conference game tonight against unbeaten north putnam .. 2nd quarter.. jakeb skinner touchdown.. 21-0 sullivan.. north put football.. pass broken up by ben pirtle.. north put football.. pass broken up by ben pirtle.. intercepted by skinner .. a big return sets up sullivan again.. later in the 2nd.. jack conner shovel pass to skinner .. 27-0 sullivan.. trying to tack on another before halftime.. conner to kyle vernelson.. trying to tack on another before halftime.. conner to kyle vernelson.. sullivan hands north putnam its first loss of the season.. golden arrows roll at home.. its first loss of the season.. golden arrows roll at home.. 48-21 over the cougars.. the highway 57 helmet was on the line tonight as washington hosted north daviess .... this game was delayed nearly two hours because of lightening ... they let them finally play but d-j owens was still providing all kinds of lightening ....look at him turn on the burners down the sideline for a north daviess touchdown.... washington offense was moving the ball.... jaydin pendly with a beautiful deep ball to trey reed....the hatchets receiver though fumbles it deep in cougars territory .....north daviess recovers... the north daviess offense was moving the football...jaco b combess with the nice td pass north daviess offense was moving the football...jaco b combess with the nice td pass to ted lamson who makes the sliding grab in the endzone .... north daviess 12-7 third quarter... coming up we'll take you to a very special jersey ceremony in robinson tonight for meyers leonard.... and we have football from the land of lincoln... we have action from robinson, marshall and newton... when in the zone returns... welcome back to in the zone... but we're going to