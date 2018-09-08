Speech to Text for Segment one Week 4

have a friday night that we just get soaked and this year it was tonight... casey miller and myself rowed our boats back to the stations tonight from our games .... it wasn't that bad, but it was a very wet night for high a very wet night for high school football.... despite that the games still went on and we had some big one's ..... the victory bell was on the line, key conference matchups between northview-west vigo and sullivan-north putnam ... and over in illinois marshall was looking to stay undefeated .. you know what we're starting the show with, we've previewed it all week... the 48th annual victory bell game took place tonight between terre haute north and terre haute south... the braves, who are off to their best start in four years were looking to win it for the first time since 2014... meanwhile their rivals terre haute north had a chance to not only bring the bell home for a fourth straight year, but the patriots had a chance to make history... neither school in this series history has ever won seven straight and that's what north was trying to accomplish tonight ... here's what was on the line, the victory bell ... like always both student sections were awesome, great atmosphere... south running back jase dressler was a man among boys tonight ...he rushed for 158 yards...he takes the braves down to the patriots 18-yard line on this long run... south would continue to feed dressler and he would continue to eat...the senior carries defenders into the endzone...south takes a seven- three lead... south defense forced three turnovers in this game...ayden macke picks off tristan elder...that would lead to a braves field goal to give them a 10-3 advantage ... elder's a senior you knew the north qb wouldn't let one bad pass get him down...he comes right back and finds jim goulding who makes a great catch in traffic on the sidelines for a north first down... same drive...jace russell takes the hand off and dances his way in from 10 yards out ...he had a good game for north... that ties things at 10 apiece.... ensuing kickoff south would fumble it and north's special teams would come up with a huge play....gavin bible with the fumble recovery....the patriots couldn't cash in on the good field position... then the skies let loose and it was an all out monsoon at times during this game, it just poured rain...been a long time since i got this wet on a friday night ... maybe the play of the game took place right before halftime.... fourth and eigth.. collins turner hits his big tight end kenyon sholty who races 25 yards for the score... sholty has been playing awesome lately ....south would get the two- point conversion and take a 18-10 lead into halftime... third quarter o-ryan roshel from 27-yards out....south takes a 21-10 lead.... under five to go in the fourth...north fourth down and 10 from the south 28.... elder to jace russell ....the north wide receiver does a great job of picking up the first down.... patriots jackson gup-tull would kick a field goal....north back in it down 21-13 ... but there was less than 3 to go, so they would need to recover the onside kick.... patriots would get a chacne to because nothing was easy on this wet night....ball was on the ground but south's owen findley recovers it... all south needs is a couple of first downs and this game is over ....collins turner would deliver the final first down on this big run down to the north three yard line....ball game.... terre haute south gets to celebrate with the victory bell for the frist time since 2014 ... terre haute south wins 21-13.....the braves snap their six-game losing streak to the patriots and win the victory bell for the first time in the south seniors career .... maybe no team has had a tougher schedule to maybe no team has had a tougher schedule to open the season than linton.. now i'm not making excuses for their uncharacterist ic 0-3 start.. start but tonight the miners were face their 4th-straight ranked opponent.. class 1-a 15th ranked north vermillion makes the trip down to visit linton.. 1st quarter.. brennan ellis pass to jonathan kilgore.. 1st down falcons.. they'd be forced to punt.. high snap.. ellis can't wrangle it.. miners on it.. tyler mongeau recovers.. linton with great field position.. they capitalize .. lance dyer touchdown run.. 10 yards.. 7-0 linton.. later in 1st.. miner goalline.. trey goodman qb sneak scores it.. 14-0.. a big win tonight for linton.. the miners break the early season losing streak with a home field win.. north vermillion falls to linton 34-7.. still to come we'll check in on the night in the wic..... and we'll head down south with stops at vincennes lincoln and washington..... welcome