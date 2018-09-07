Clear

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Posted: Fri Sep 07 20:04:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 20:04:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 64. east northeast wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. saturday showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 68. east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible. saturday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. low around 62. east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 64. east northeast wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. saturday showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 68. east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible. saturday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. low around 62. east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 64. east northeast wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. saturday showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 68. east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible. saturday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. low around 62. east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible. robinson tonight is honoring their most famous basketball player....the school is retiring meyers basketball player....the school is retiring meyers 2 and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 64. east northeast wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. saturday showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 68. east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible. saturday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

Image

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

Image

What is a tropical storm?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Pride Meet Terradise event

Image

Getting behind the virtual wheel to send a powerful message

Image

Remembering a sports and athletics pioneer

Image

A very wet weekend ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party