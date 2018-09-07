Speech to Text for Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

location for you to satisfy your sweet tooth. the red room cakery held a grand opening today! you'll find the new location on fort harrison road in terre haute. the owner opened up shop on the southside in feburary. people in the community helped the business grow... creating a need for more space! so.. the owner started searching for a new spot! the northside didn't really have anything like this up here.. no coffee places.. no bakeries.. so we thought what better place to bring this than the northside. there's a lot of new up and coming businesses. this new location has dining space... and a bigger kitchen. it features a coffee bar.. and a hot tea bar. you can of course .. enjoy pastries.. cupcakes.. and all kinds of desserts. now to the weather department...