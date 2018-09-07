Speech to Text for Tackling Childhood Cancer

under the lights each friday night. september is childhood cancer awareness month and players are throwing their support behind the cause. "cancer is obviously a horrible thing and when it touches someone close to you it changes your life forever but when it touches a child it just is devastating." news 10's heather good spoke to the mother behind the "tackle childhood cancer campaign." the "tackle childhood cancer campaign." its new for you at 10. terre haute north and south football teams battle each other on the field each season for bragging rights and the victory bell... but they are united in another fight. both teams joined forces to tackle childhood cancer at the bell game. kick-off of the third annual tackle childhood cancer campaign got a soggy start at the much anticipated terre haute north - south football game. parents -- molly and greg barrett -- launced the campaign in honor of their son -- patrick -- who died in 2016 at age 19. he had battled the disease for several years. molly barrett says, "he had actually planned to go to medical school and be an oncologist after his first round so we knew that with his scientific mind and his dream to do this that this was really something that he would want to do." the barrett family has a close connection to the game. greg is the head football coach at south vermillion high school. they've enlisted teams across indiana to raise money in support of the "p.s. we love you fund" at riley hospital for children. that fund is for specific tumor testing that can help doctors better treat patients like patrick. molly barrett says, "unfortunately these tests are extremely expensive. they range anywhere from six to thirty-six thousand dollars depending upon what type of test they have to do on the tumors and right now those are not currently covered by insurance." the goal is the raise 150- thousand dollars this season. teams are selling t- shirts... and sending buckets into the stands for a "miracle minute" to collect donations from fans. student says, "i hope that they raise a lot so they can find a cure for this." kate gauer says, "this event on this night especially is really big because obviously a lot of people are going to come out to the game because it's north - south so they're going to get a lot of exposure which is really awesome." molly says this money... and subsequent research will help kids fighting cancer right now... and improve outcomes for future fighters. molly says, "everyone. the minute someone is diagnosed with a cancer they can have this test and they can get the best possible treatment for them." other indiana teams will host fundraisers at games later this month. for more information about how you can get involved ... visit our website ... wthitv.com.