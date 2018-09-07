Clear

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

ahead of a big fundraiser. there are a few challenges underway to support the upcoming culinary queens event. right now -- businesses are playing games.. and setting up caldrons for donations! all of the money collected from these efforts will add to the culinary queen's total next month. the fundraiser benefits the f- s-a counseling center in terre haute. while this is all a lot of fun... the center does serious work, especially for mental health. [b18]culinary queens event-sot open right now.. there's been a lot of heart arche in the valley.. with several suicides .. which again.. is a preventable death. the f-s-a counseling center would love your support. to find out how to donate... and for information about culinary queens... head over to w-t-h-i t-v dot com. the man who foiled a terrorist attack in
