What is a tropical storm?

Posted: Fri Sep 07 19:54:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 19:54:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

could create flooding conditions. storm team 10 has been tracking the rain. brady harp explains why the wabash valley is getting so much rain at once. tropical storm gordon created a large amount of rainfall passing through the gulf of mexico into the united states. now - what's left of that storm will pass through the wabash valley dropping a large amount of rain. brady: "many know tropical systems move through the gulf of mexico but they really don't stop when they hit land in fact they keep going if you look to the southwest of the wabash valley this is what remains of the tropical system that will impact the region this weekend now look what happens: it just spins around the low that created it and that low is just going to track through the wabash valley this weekend creating large amounts of rain all weekend long." hurricane season usually starts in late summer with a large amount of tropical storms in september. it is common during hurricane season for remnants of tropical systems to pass through the midwest. many of these impact the wabash valley in a significant way through the season just like this weekend. brady: "these tropical systems actually create more rainfall than a normal system would when it tracks through the wabash valley. take a look at our futurecast rainfall totals. you can see heavy rain to the north this weekend almost upwards of 8 inches in some locations with over 5 inches here in terre haute and lower totals to the south creating prime conditions for flooding. " a flash flood watch will continue through weekend for the area. when the area recieves this much rain low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage can be dangerous. remember to never drive through standing water and to always understand risks of flooding if you live or travel through areas prone to flooding. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. with all of the rain in the forecast ... the vigo county sheriff's office tweeted
