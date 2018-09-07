Clear

Pride Meet Terradise event

Posted: Fri Sep 07 15:24:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 15:24:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Pride Meet Terradise event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's called "pride meets terradise" news 10s sarah lehman is in the studio with more on the event. rondrell... today a group was out at dede plaza on indiana state university's campus to bring awarness to the events this weekend. they said it's a celebration to uplift pride for the l-g-b-t community. indiana state university student government association and the l-g-b-t-q student resource center is putting on the event. tomorrow they will have a 'pride carnival' they say they will have games, food and booths with information on the l-g-b-t community. organizers for the event said they've asked people from indianapolis and other parts of the state to come and help them with the festival. the biggest thing they want to promote is that people in the l-g-b-t community are not alone. [c4]pride terradise-sotx2 fs "it's a good feeling to know that no matter what people support you. so that's good" there are so many people in the terre haute community who are in the lgbt community but they do not understand the support that have around them in the surronding cities /// it's just have a good time, win some prizes and learn who your supporters are. due to the rain-- today's picnic activites were delayed. they will be mixed in with the pride carnival tomorrow. you can see all the details on your screen there. the carnival is from 12 to 4. it will be held at wolf field on campus. in the event of rain-- it will be moved to the hulman memorial student union. we'll link you to the event page at w-t-h-i tv dot
