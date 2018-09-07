Speech to Text for Getting behind the virtual wheel to send a powerful message

distracted driving. launch terre haute and at&t shared a powerful message today. the "it can wait" campaign uses a distracted driving simulation. this video shows what the simulation looks like. it shows exaclty what it would be like to text while driving. people who participated in the simulation say--it really opened their eyes. but when i do it i am showing my child it is okay to do. and it is not. and i cant imagine if it was me or them to get injured. because it is something that seriously it can wait. organizers say distracted driving is like driving the length of a football field--blindfolded. 47 states have laws against texting while driving. indiana's lieutenant governor made a stop by wthi today...