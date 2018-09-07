Speech to Text for Remembering a sports and athletics pioneer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waugh" passed away "on tuesday". he was a teacher and coach.. for more than "36"- years. "mister waugh" left behind a legacy here in the wabash valley.. and far beyond.. that won't soon be forgotten. ////// "jim waugh was a giant of a man. to me jim waugh was the nicest, kindest, most genuine individual i've ever been around. to me jim waugh was humble. to me jim waugh was a wonderful man to me jim was a friend. to me jim waugh was the epitome of the coach player relationship. to me jim waugh was coach. to me jim waugh was human kindness there aren't very many people you would have ever met that would've been as nice or as genuine all the time as what jim was." //////// "visitation services" are takin place "right now" and up until "7"-o'clock "at memorial united methodist church". that's located at 27-01 poplar street here in terre haute. "memorial services" are set for tomorrow at "11"-o'cloc at the church. "a gathering" will also be held on sunday at "1"-o'clock "central time" "at the james hummer waugh gymnasium". that's "at rend lake college" i "ina, illinois".