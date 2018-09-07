Clear

Olney Central College receives top honors

central college" has gained the honor despite the state financial crisis. ///// "it's been a long road for colleges since the state budget crisis in illinois. however administrators here at olney central college now have something to celebrate." a report has named olney central college the number one community college in the state of illinois. schools.com rated all 48 commuinity colleges in the state on a number of factors. these include educational opportunity, student performance, and student services. the honors come as the school is still recovering from the recent budget crisis in the state. two years ago the state owed olney central college and it's three sister colleges over 12 million dollars. occ president rodney ranes says the school focused its finances on staff and students. ranes credits the olney central college foundation for helping to provide new equipment and supplies when needed. ranes says the number one status is a validation of the school's efforts. "i think it's good for the faculty and staff. it's a good pat on the says the number one status is a validation of the school's efforts. "i think it's good for the faculty and staff. it's a good pat on the back because you know we've done a lot with less. and so to see that there is some success beyond that i think has been very important." "olney's sister school, lincoln trail college located in robinson, took second place honors in the state. in olney, gary brian news 10." ////// "cooler today".. but the bigger story "right
