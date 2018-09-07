Clear

Health and Human Services on ISU campus phase one wraps up

Posted: Fri Sep 07 14:25:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 14:25:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

.. should wrap-up "by next summer". phase "1" of the construction for i-s-u's "college of health and human services" is now complete. this includes: an new indoor track and field facility. you'll also find laboratories "in bio-mechanics", "physical therapy", and "coaching". the goal of this "68"- million-dollar addition and renovation.. is to better prepare students "for a competitive workforce". /////// ///// "the focus of this entire project is on building and creating a learning environment that helps us serve our mission, which is to produce highly qualified graduates who will go out and be professionals and serve their communities." /////// phase "2"-focuses "on remodeli the old arena building". [b20]tease 1 (gary brian)-sot earning distinctive recognition.. when it seemed
