Speech to Text for Local kids honor first responders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

appreciation "for their hometown heroes". "this morning".. "students" " forest park elementary school" hosted breakfast "for 1st responders" across clay county. it began "5"-years ago.. by just honoring police officers. now.. "the students" invite "all 1st responders". "the school's principal says".. he wants his students to appreciate the men and women who serve our community each and every day.. but he also wants them to know, they are normal people too. /////// [b17]first responders breakfast-sot vo ///// "its awesome i mean theres no way to describe that because it gives you goosebumps. it gives you chills whenever you see all of these first responders standing there and then all these students cheering and clapping. it was genuine appreciation and it really made me feel good.." ////// "forest park elementary says".. they're going to continue to show their appreciation "every year". indiana state university's "largest-ever construction project"