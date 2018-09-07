Speech to Text for GT Pie donates to the Backpack Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

need". "the vigo county school corporation backpack program" is aimed at feeding students when school is "not" in session. "today".. "grand traverse pie company" stepped-up to do "their part" with a "13"-hundred-dollar donation. "that money" will be used to help students "at franklin" and "deming elementary schools". //////// on the way home last night, i passed a billboard up on north lafayette st. that said summertime's no fun if you're hungry. you know, help feed america's kids." the backpack program was launched in 20-11. this is g-t pie's 5th year to contribute. to learn more.. or, to get involved.. head on over to our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. "1"-wabash valley school.. show some