GT Pie donates to the Backpack Program

Posted: Fri Sep 07 14:20:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 14:20:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

need". "the vigo county school corporation backpack program" is aimed at feeding students when school is "not" in session. "today".. "grand traverse pie company" stepped-up to do "their part" with a "13"-hundred-dollar donation. "that money" will be used to help students "at franklin" and "deming elementary schools". //////// on the way home last night, i passed a billboard up on north lafayette st. that said summertime's no fun if you're hungry. you know, help feed america's kids." the backpack program was launched in 20-11. this is g-t pie's 5th year to contribute. to learn more.. or, to get involved.. head on over to our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. "1"-wabash valley school.. show some
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

