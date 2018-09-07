Speech to Text for The Indiana Next Level Plan

lt governor talks infrastructure-pkg she was here to talk about "the state's future".. when it comes to infrastructure. news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. explains.. why she says.. the wabash valley "will see the benefit". /////// check this out.. it's called the "next level 2019 agenda". lieutenant governor suzanne crouch brought it by today. it maps out how the state plans on spending one billion dollars to "connect" hoosiers with each other and the world. here's how it breaks down. the vast majority ... 790 million dollars will go toward accelerating road projects throughout the state. another 100 million will go to expanding broadband. state leaders are specifically focused on bringing it to rural areas. one that definitely affects us in the wabash valley.. is the third part. 90 million dollars will go into growing the trail system statewide. lt governor crouch says terre haute's trails are great and will benefit from the boost. 04:47:38,25 "the ability to take the trails here in terre haute and to grow them and then to connect the dots through the trail system throughtout indiana, we believe will give us world class system of trails." and finally... 20 million dollars will go toward bringing more non-stop transatlantic flights to indiana. the goal is to help indiana keep up with global trends. you can find the agenda on our website .. that's wthitv.com.