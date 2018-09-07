Speech to Text for Following the speed limit in a school zone

accidents. news 10's "garrett brown".. joins us now.. "live" near woodrow wilson middle school. "this school".. like many others.. are seeing too many people "ignoring school zones". which is a real safety concern! "garrett"... //////// woodrow wilson has more than eight hundred students that walk through these doors each morning. but getting to school each day.. is a growing safety concern. here's why. many drivers are ignoring "school zones". //////// when kids are present.. drivers must follow school zone speed limits. here on 25th street.. that means the regular 30 mile per hour speed limit is dropped to 20. woodrow wilson wants this enforced.. they don't want any of their students in harms way. "twenty fifth and poplar is an intersection there with a lot of, i don't want to say high speed traffic but high speed avenues. people kind of get carried away sometimes and just need to be reminded there are kids present." this concern is not just for woodrow wilson, but for all schools in the county. i wanted to see this problem firsthand. so, i rode along with officer jesse chambers of the terre haute police department. he's one of the officers working the roads each morning enforcing school zone speed limits. officer chambers says motorists are breaking the law and it's his job to see they don't. "were out here trying to keep kids safe. i couldn't imagine what would happen, what would go through their mind if they hit a small child. we're trying to prevent that from happening. that's the whole goal." ///////// now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll show you in more detail my ride along with police. you'll also hear how many people get ticketed 'a day' when it comes to school zone speeding. reporting live at woodrow wilson middle school.. im news 10's garrett brown back to you. //////// "police".. continue to