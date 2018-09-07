Clear

Eye on Terre Haute

Sept 7th, Mayor Bennett says the city has made major improvements.

Posted: Fri Sep 07 11:11:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 12:18:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bennett says he is currently working on the 2019 budget. he said it will be the fourth straight year the city will have a balanced budget. he says as a result the city will be able to do more maintenance around the city and invest in some projects. he also touched on audits from the state board of accounts. he says the city has made major improvements. the results are putting the city on the right track. mayor bennett also touched on the 7th street project. he says it's a few days away from completion, weather permitting. he also touched on the margaret avenue project. it's a few days behind because of rain. but it's still scheduled to be open in december. he also says the recent labor day parade was a major success.
