Speech to Text for Hope on Wheels Fundraiser

they're here to talk about a fundraiser for hope on wheels. the organization is in brazil, indiana. it focuses on rehabilitating drug and alcohol abusers. the fundraiser is on september 15th. sign in is at 11 and kickstand is at 12 pm. there will be food and live music with a live auction at the end of the day. there's also a 100 mile ride and a speaker from wisconsin. for more information call 812-798-2346. you can also call 812-241-6030.