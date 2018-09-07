Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
General Surgery - Horizon Health
Healthy Living
Posted: Fri Sep 07 09:54:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 10:01:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
76°
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
80°
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
73°
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
76°
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
73°
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
76°
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
76°
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
2-year-old Indiana boy found inside hot vehicle dies
Police closed part of a Terre Haute neighborhood while searching for a suspect
Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal
Police investigate early morning shooting
Parke County teen officially charged as an adult for attempted murder
Police raid home of couple who raised $400K for homeless man
Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up
Police say Dugger man injured a town marshal while resisting arrest
College is possible for "U"
Wabash Valley woman donates to help save a child's life
Latest Video
Eye on Terre Haute
Hope on Wheels Fundraiser
Friday Afternoon Weather
General Surgery - Horizon Health
A stormy weekend ahead
Crews work to knock down Seelyville building
Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash
Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast
Harvest Season Preview
The Brazil Mayor's Ride
In Case You Missed It
Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up
Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding
Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day
School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands
Campus police share tips to staying safe
Flu shots already available in some locations
Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears
Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex
Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue
Organizer responds to concerns about after party