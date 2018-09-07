Clear

A stormy weekend ahead

A stormy weekend ahead

Posted: Fri Sep 07 09:32:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 09:32:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

showers will start rattling around for the remainder of the day, with highs staying steady in the upper 70s. showers and storms continue tonight - some packed with heavy rain - with a low at 64. flash flooding will be likely through the weekend. scattered showers and storms continue tomorrow with a high at 69.
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

