Speech to Text for Crews work to knock down Seelyville building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

general store to vigo county. ///////// building demo thursday -- workers started tearing down the building at the corner of u-s 40 and main streets in started tearing down the building at the corner of u-s 40 and main streets in seelyville. a viewer.. don rogers.. shared this video with us. at the start of the project... a spokesperson told us the new store should be open by the end of the year. we have an important "closure change" you