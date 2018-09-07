Clear

Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash

Posted: Fri Sep 07 09:27:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 09:27:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to blame for a serious crash in sullivan this morning. it happened around "9:15" -- in front of the mc-donald's in sullivan. these are pictures sent to us -- by the sheriff's office. police say -- an elderly male suffered a medical episode -- while in the drive-thru. his car began to roll. that's when -- he drove over the curb.. went through a ditch and crashed head-on with a semi. police say -- the driver of the semi attempted to swerve to get out of the way. but -- was unable to avoid the crash. the elderly male was taken to regional hospital and later airlifted to indianapolis. his current medical condition is severe. continuing coverage this mid-day -- after reports of
