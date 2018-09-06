Clear

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Posted: Thu Sep 06 20:02:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 20:02:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. friday a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. cloudy, with a high near 76. east northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. friday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 2am. low around 64. east northeast wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. thanks weather... then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. cloudy, with a high near 76. east northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. friday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 2am. low around 64. east northeast wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. thanks weather... coming up in sports, colts quarterback andrew luck talks about his excitement level as he gets ready for week
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
