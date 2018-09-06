Speech to Text for Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. friday a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. cloudy, with a high near 76. east northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. friday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 2am. low around 64. east northeast wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.