Harvest Season Preview

Posted: Thu Sep 06 20:01:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's almost that time of year! growing season is nearly done and harvest is almost here. storm team 10's brady harp spoke to farmers today. he joins us with more about what they expect this season. a farmer i spoke to today says this year's growing season has gone extremely well. he says he has the weather to thank for potential high yields. dwight ludwig: "throughout the summer we've really been blessed with great weather so i think we're going to be blessed with really great yields once we get into the fields and see what's out there." the weather has been good to area crops - and for many farmers.. harvest will begin soon. ludwig: "we're probably going to be started here in a few days. i know a lot of guys south of here have just started and there's even some local guys who have got started harvesting some corn so i think we are ready to get started here in like a week or so." farmers say one of the main enemies of harvest - and many agriculture activities- - is obviously the weather. rain during the fall season can slow many farmers down. ludwig: "the rain is like a blessing during the summer and like a curse during the fall season because we would like it to stay dry now until we get the crops out or when the dirts wet and when we're getting in and out of fields it makes that a lot harder." ludwig says this year will is looking to be very successful for area farmers. he hopes to have harvest finished in the next few weeks. ludwig: "if we're done in the middle of october we're pretty happy. we usually wrap up in about two months or so the majority of crops will be out of the field and people will finish up with harvest." ludwig says some farmers may continue into november if the weather doesn't cooperate. he says rain in the forecast this weekend could delay the harvest process. here's a look at numbers as we go to
