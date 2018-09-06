Speech to Text for The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brazil mayor's ride takes place on saturday. proceeds go to the clay county humane society... and police k-9 unit. you're seeing video from last year's event. the shelter received 7- thousand dollars from the ride last year. the humane society says the donations make a major difference for animals needing care. we have 14 heartworm positive dogs awaiting treatment. and the total cost of those treatments is between 4 and 5 thousand dollars.. so it can go a long way to saving a lot of animals. the ride is happening on saturday. reigstration starts at 2 at brazil city hall. the cost is $30-dollars for individuals.. or -- $50-dollars per couple. riders will leave at 3. the ride ends with a hog roast. the terre haute north.. south rivarly continues tonight.. with boys tennis. which