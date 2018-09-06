Clear

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Posted: Thu Sep 06 19:59:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 19:59:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

brazil mayor's ride takes place on saturday. proceeds go to the clay county humane society... and police k-9 unit. you're seeing video from last year's event. the shelter received 7- thousand dollars from the ride last year. the humane society says the donations make a major difference for animals needing care. we have 14 heartworm positive dogs awaiting treatment. and the total cost of those treatments is between 4 and 5 thousand dollars.. so it can go a long way to saving a lot of animals. the ride is happening on saturday. reigstration starts at 2 at brazil city hall. the cost is $30-dollars for individuals.. or -- $50-dollars per couple. riders will leave at 3. the ride ends with a hog roast. the terre haute north.. south rivarly continues tonight.. with boys tennis. which
