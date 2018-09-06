Clear

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Posted: Thu Sep 06 19:54:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 19:54:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city council to consider. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. tonight was the first of several meetings to go over the 20-19 budget. news 10's heather good was there. she joins us live outside city hall. she explains the beginning workings of the financial plan. if you go on the city website to check out the proposed budget... this is what you'll find... spreadsheets detailing projected expenses and revenues. the city council had a special hearing this evening to go over to 2019 proposed budget. mayor duke bennett says the overall city budget should be around 90- million dollars... that's about what it has been in years past. the mayor says the administration does not have property tax revenues from the state yet... once those are in ... the budget picture will be more clear. tonight's hearing was the first meetng on the budget... but no one from the public showed up for comment. "we haven't had much public comment for the last few years because once we got to a balanced budget it kind of takes that conversation off the table. people are not as concerned obviously if you've got a balanced budget." "we often hear people contact us and they have concerns about the city budget. we encourage them to show up to these meetings so of course when nobody shows up it is a little disappointing i guess." again... the proposed budget is available online. we have linked to it on our website... wthitv.com. the next meeting is september 19th. live in terre haute, heather good news 10. a suspect ended up getting away from police
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Occasional Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

Image

Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

Image

New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Image

New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party