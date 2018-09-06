Speech to Text for Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

city council to consider. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. tonight was the first of several meetings to go over the 20-19 budget. news 10's heather good was there. she joins us live outside city hall. she explains the beginning workings of the financial plan. if you go on the city website to check out the proposed budget... this is what you'll find... spreadsheets detailing projected expenses and revenues. the city council had a special hearing this evening to go over to 2019 proposed budget. mayor duke bennett says the overall city budget should be around 90- million dollars... that's about what it has been in years past. the mayor says the administration does not have property tax revenues from the state yet... once those are in ... the budget picture will be more clear. tonight's hearing was the first meetng on the budget... but no one from the public showed up for comment. "we haven't had much public comment for the last few years because once we got to a balanced budget it kind of takes that conversation off the table. people are not as concerned obviously if you've got a balanced budget." "we often hear people contact us and they have concerns about the city budget. we encourage them to show up to these meetings so of course when nobody shows up it is a little disappointing i guess." again... the proposed budget is available online. we have linked to it on our website... wthitv.com. the next meeting is september 19th. live in terre haute, heather good news 10.