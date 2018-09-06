Clear

THS Tennis

Braves beat THN

Posted: Thu Sep 06 19:43:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 19:43:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THS Tennis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute north.... but the patriots took both matches last year over their rivals and the sixth ranked braves were looking to make up for that this year... the two rivals match at north was delayed more than a hour and a half for weather... matthew roberts rips a beautiful backhand winner for terre haute south...he needed less than a hour to win at three singles. one singles canaan sellers with an ace that almost hits yours truly....the brave won in straight sets to give south a two-ohh lead.... south needs one more point to win the match ....exciting point at two singles terre haute south's aaron gentry looks like rafael nadal.... he wouldn't give in .....somehow getting to every shot...his hustle is reward, he finally puts it away at the net... gentry clinches the win for terre haute south... terre haute north did pick up one win at one doubles....alex mcguire with the nice play at the net for the patriots.... but it's terre haute south coming out on top four-one....for the ninth time in the last 10 years the braves take their regular season matchup against the patriots ... and south senior aaron gentry said this years was extra special after what happened last year! we really wanted to get this match this year. we came into the match with a chip on our shoulder. we were really looking forward to this match and getting revenge this year. welcome back... the colts kickoff their regular
