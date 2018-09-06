Clear

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

THS favored going into Victory Bell

Posted: Thu Sep 06 19:41:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 19:41:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

gordon approaching the wabash valley over the next few days friday night lights could be very interesting.... sports 10 will have highlights from nine games tomorrow night on in the zone... the big game this week is the victory bell game, as terre haute north visits terre haute south... the patriots who have six straight over their rivals enter one and two, while the braves are two and one and riding their first winning streak since 2014.... its been a while since south has been favored going into the bell game and head coach tim herrin doesn't want to hear that talk because he knows in this rivalry anything can happen! here's a look at the answer to today's weather quiz here's a look at the answer to today's weather quiz
