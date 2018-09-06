Speech to Text for Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

conference is taking big steps to keep fraternity members safe. it's making an impact on students right here in the wabash valley. news 10 sarah lehman joins us live in the newsroom to explain what that big change is... rondrell... this ban comes after fraternities at penn state, louisiana state. florida state and texas state had pledges die after alcohol related hazing. the north american interfraternity council or n-i-c has banned hard liquor from parties or events with fraternities. it's something that fratenities at indiana state have to follow too. colleges across the country have been back in session for a couple of weeks now. with that comes homework, greek life, and parties. now--the north american interfraternity conference is making sure students are staying safe. a ban on hard liquor at fraternity events or within fraternity facilities. that goes for everyone...even if you are twenty one or older. fraternities across the nation have been under fire after four deaths last year from alcohol related hazing. at indiana state university though a policy much like this one has been in place for years. "many of them are already at a place of no hard liquor should be available but the university has implemented those policies back in 2012 so it shouldn't have much of an impact on us." one member of the pi kappa alpha fraternity at i- s-u says... "it isn't going to change the way we do anything, no." he says as a fraternity they've historically never been known as partiers. "typically we do a lot of brother hood events just hanging out and things like that. that's not really something that's involved with us or ever been involved with us." and he says... "low and behold i think it's a good idea. just something to be aware of, gain knowledge of and have education about." this ban is for any alcohol that had fifteen percet alcohol by volume or higher. each chapter has until september first of next year to implement this rule, that's so they have enough time to sit down and go over their by laws and constitutions. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. it's a hot button issue... and today indiana