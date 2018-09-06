Speech to Text for New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's a startling fact from the center for disease control. news 10s garrett brown spent the day learning about some new guidelines. he joins us now live with a football dad's thoughts on the changes. [b7]cdc guidelines for concussions-live pkg yes theres nothing like fall sports-- like football and soccer. but these full-contact sports have dangerous consequences. and could increase your childs risk at getting a concussion. that's why the cdc is doing what they can to help young athletes. brian sarvich is the head coach and parent of a player on the boys and girls club football league. they say its all about the fun of the game. but it can also come with severe injuries. "it's scary. it's worrisome you know because they're dizzy, they got a major headache, they get real tired. so its really worrisome " concussions aren't a new topic when it comes to sports. but treating them is another story. that's why the for the first time the cdc has released guidelines for children diagnosed with concussions. erik caouch with indiana state university says this guideline shows how serious the nation is treating this issue. "the fact that the cdc is taking a look at it, taking it seriously, giving out recommendatio ns can only help everybody." "the guidelines make a few specific points. one of which is a gradual return to non-sport activities. and getting detailed instructions to their parents. but another big point athletic trainers want to get across is going to the hospital." "the guidelines now are you don't immediately get an x-ray, you don't immediately get an ct scan. nausea, vomiting, loss of consciousness, really bad confusion. at that point then it needs to get escalated and taken in right away." there is still much to learn when it comes to concussions for children. but parents like sarvich just hope these new guidelines will be the first step to keeping them safe. "i think once they learn more about them and get more educated about them. maybe they can make the helmets better to help prevent it. well i hope they are able to keep playing the sports they like to play, you know what i mean. they can be safe and not worry about concussions." now if you would like to reach the fully released guidelines by the cdc we'll have a link to it on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute. im new 10s garrett brown. back to you. we have new details tonight... the