Speech to Text for Wabash valley woman donates to help save a child's life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

her story.. is coming-up right after the break. what would you do .. "if" 2 summer. "we got married in july. july 7th. so i've been living in worthington since then." getting married and moving are big life changes. but july wasn't done yet. "i got an email and a phone call both on july 27th. and it just said that important information please call back immediatley." hoover had signed up to be on a bone marrow registry at a fundraiser during her son's football game. she hadn't thought much of it at the time. but when hoover learned she was the match for an infant she knew her answer. "the lady was like 'you might want to talk to your family members before you make a decision.' and i said no, i don't need to talk to anyone. i'll do whatever i have to do." hoover didn't have to ask because her family knew her well. "when she told us, we all knew, there was no question what she was going to do." the process to donate bone marrow typically takes three to six months. that was not the case for mindy hoover. "they called me back on friday, so three days later, and said that i am definently a match. and that it needs to be an accelerated process because it's an infant." hoover gave bone marrow in washington dc over the course of just a few days. the entire process took just one month. it was one month... to save someone she does not know. "whether they said it was an elderly person or an infant i still would have done it. but the fact that it was a child that was born with lukemia. i just kept thinking about my own children and my grand daughter. i have a three year old granddaughter. if she needed somethingi would sure hope that someone would help."