Speech to Text for Clover U ready for students

.. is pushing "its youngest students" to start thinking about "higher education". news 10's "lacey clifton".. shares what's underway "in putnam county". //////// "so you typically think of the college talk for those in high school. well at cloverdale community schools, they're starting that conversation a lot earlier." it's a common question to little ones with their whole lives ahead of them. nat "what would you like to be?" a nurse like my momwhat's it called when you travel the world looking for dinosaur bones administrators at cloverdale community schools have put clover u into place. it's a mentality geared toward kindergarten through 8th grade students. the idea is no matter a student's background or poverty level-- college is possible for them. "the area that we are in being very rural, a small community, a small school corporation, some times our students may feel they don't have some of the same opportunities that bigger corporations have, but we actually do." "so throughout cloverdale schools about 30 different colleges, universities and trade schools are represented. we've got rose- hulman, iupui, just to name a few. and as for mrs. hall's favorite? it's ball state." nats chirping "so i went to ball state and that's one of the reasons why i picked ball state. but when they go on to third grade they'll be exposed to another college and fourth grade to another college// so hopefully by the time they get to high school they'll be exposed to multiple colleges and college won't be a foreign concept to them." and with the backing of school staff members-- and the hope of college in front of them-- hall says she's seeing students setting and reaching their goals sooner. "they're excited and they'll go home and share them with their parents. and the parents will come in and say, 'what can we do to improve? they are so excited about going to college', and never before have i had those kind of conversations with parents." "now if you're interested in getting more information about clover u or putting something like it in your school, you can actually contact cathy ames. we have that contact information for you on our website wthi tv dot com. reporting in cloverdale, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." //////// this is cloverdale elementary school's 2nd year of the program.. and the middle school's 1st year.