Speech to Text for Local group receives big donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousand-"600"-do llars "to team of mercy". "team of mercy" is a "non-for- profit group" that helps people when their loved ones attempt or, committ suicide. executive director "christina crist says".. "suicide is the most preventable death there is.. and everyone needs to know .. "it's o-k.. to not be o-k". ///////// "this is going to help so many individuals on the road to recovery. it's going to help us educate the community on mental health illnesses and some signs and symptoms to hopefully prevent further suicide." //////// "health experts say".. they normally see "a spike in suicides" with the change of seasons. to learn more about "team of mercy" .. and "100 women who care".. make sure you head on over "to w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b18]tease 1 (lacey clifton)-sot the path to success.. is up "to you"! ///////