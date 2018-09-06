Speech to Text for Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning in rockville. this is a map of the area. it happened on u.s. 41 -- and lincoln road. a vehicle was on fire at howard avenue! there was a bit of a back up with traffic. ////// we will continue to follow all "4" of these crashes and bring you the latest information on news 10 first at five. speculation is running rampant