Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Posted: Thu Sep 06 10:26:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 10:26:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning in rockville. this is a map of the area. it happened on u.s. 41 -- and lincoln road. a vehicle was on fire at howard avenue! there was a bit of a back up with traffic. ////// we will continue to follow all "4" of these crashes and bring you the latest information on news 10 first at five. speculation is running rampant
Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Crash causes Thursday morning power outage

Image

Early morning crash on Interstate 70

Image

Healthy Living Horizon Health

Image

North Central volleyball

Image

Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors