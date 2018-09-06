Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stick around through the overnight. then, showers and storms likely again tomorrow with a high at 78. rain chances continue through the wekeend. a brave dog -- in indiana -- is afternoon with scattered showers and storms likely in some areas. lows tonight drop to 68; a few showers may stick around through the overnight. then, showers and storms likely again tomorrow with a high at 78. rain chances continue through the wekeend. [c3]dog beats odds mon vo-vo a brave dog -- in indiana -- is afternoon with scattered showers and storms likely in some areas. lows tonight drop to 68; a few showers may stick around through the overnight. then, showers and storms likely again tomorrow with a high at 78. rain chances continue through the wekeend. [c3]dog beats odds mon vo-vo a brave dog -- in indiana -- is doing it once again... beating afternoon with scattered showers and storms likely in some areas. lows tonight drop to 68; a few showers may stick around through the overnight. then, showers and storms likely again tomorrow with a high at 78. rain chances continue through the wekeend. [c3]dog beats odds mon vo-vo a brave dog -- in indiana -- is doing it once again... beating afternoon with scattered showers and storms likely in some areas. lows tonight drop to 68; a few showers may stick around through the overnight. then, showers and storms likely again tomorrow with a high at 78. rain chances continue through the wekeend. [c3]dog beats odds mon vo-vo a brave dog -- in indiana -- is doing it once again... beating the