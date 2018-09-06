Clear
Crash causes Thursday morning power outage

Crash causes Thursday morning power outage

Posted: Thu Sep 06 09:24:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 09:24:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

-- a car crashed into a utility pole this morning. it happened in the area of 7th and margaret streets in terre haute. police believe -- the driver ran off, after crashing the car. the crash knocked down some power lines in the area. power outages may have affected some homes and businesses. [b9]us 150 accident-wipe map vigo county authorities say -- another crash
Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

