North Central volleyball

Lady T-Birds won at West Vigo

Posted: Thu Sep 06 07:36:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 07:36:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

north central ... lady vikings set savannah mccoy, she drills the spike right in the corner for a point....west vigo up three early on in game one... after the slow start north central would get going...emily ellinger drops a shot right in the middle of the west vigo defense for a point.... lady t- birds then set kaityln drake, she just gets the shot over the defenders for another north central point... north central goes on the road and picks up an impressive 3-1 win at west vigo...
