Speech to Text for North Central volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north central ... lady vikings set savannah mccoy, she drills the spike right in the corner for a point....west vigo up three early on in game one... after the slow start north central would get going...emily ellinger drops a shot right in the middle of the west vigo defense for a point.... lady t- birds then set kaityln drake, she just gets the shot over the defenders for another north central point... north central goes on the road and picks up an impressive 3-1 win at west vigo...